Bulls Bucks Basketball

Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez is fouled by Chicago Bulls' DeMar DeRozan during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

 Morry Gash

The road to the NBA Finals now goes through Milwaukee. The road out of the Western Conference goes through Denver, for the first time ever.

And the rest of the top half of the Eastern Conference playoff bracket is set as well.

Tags

Recommended for you