The Scheckel family operated a Rosenthal 4-roll corn shredder in the 1940s and 1950s on the 238-acre Oak Grove Ridge farm two miles northwest of Seneca in the heart of Crawford County.
The McCormick Deering binder went through the corn fields in late September and cut the corn stalks near ground level and tied them in 20-25 stalk bundles. We stood 8-12 bundles and bound them into shocks. The corn could be cut when the kernels were in the dent stage, and stalks slightly green. The rows of corn shocks stood like sentinels, creating a beautiful sight. The ears would dry naturally. Both the stalk and the ear had nutritional value.
Corn shredding was a cool, if not cold, weather farm chore. We would hitch up the horses, Prince and Dolly, to the farm hay wagon. Then it was out to the fields to tear down the shocks and toss the bundles in the wagon. We had a “corn knife” to cut the binder twine that was around the shock. The corn knife was a single blade from a sickle mower mounted on a wood handle.
Often the ground would be frozen with the corn bundles stuck into the ground and had to be wrestled loose. And yes, sometimes the fields were covered with snow as we would often shred corn well into the winter. But there was no big hurry. Corn could keep in the shock. We did some shredding in late October and even into early November.
We Scheckel boys, Phillip, Bob, and I, always seem to have some fun with any arduous farm task. Mice are not the smartest of God’s creatures, having no knowledge or foresight of the future, and would often take up making a home under our corn shocks. We kept a keen eye on the spot where a corn bundle was lofted up and it seemed about every third corn shock was mice domain.
We figured it was our duty to stomp the critters as they scattered in any direction. I believe we got about half of them, some scampering away and hiding among the debris left in the field. My dog, Browser, was also keen on reducing the rodent population. One time, Browser was bit on the lip by a rather large and angry mouse, but that do not stop him for going after the mice in the next corn shock.
Haul the load of corn shocks to the shredder. The Massey Harris ’44 was connected to the shredder via the long wide belt, the same tractor and belt combo used for the corn sheller, buzz saw, threshing machine, and hammer mill.
The shredder separated the corn ear from the stalk. One of us boys would load a single bundle onto the metal platform and cut the binder twine with a corn knife. The corn knife had a leather shoelace that wrapped around our wrist, the purpose was to prevent the knife from falling into the rollers of the shredder and doing massive damage.
Like the threshing machine for oats and wheat, the corn shredder seemed like a living, breathing, throbbing creature. Dad fed the corn bundles, butt first, into the rollers. The stalks went through the two sets of counter rotating rollers, but the ears of corn were stripped off and slid down a trough, and into a chained-driven elevator that dropped them into a wagon. Those rollers also removed most of the corn husks. The stalk, leaves, and husks went through a lawnmower-type chopper. The stalks were smashed and partially ground up, just plain shredded, and fed to the back of the machine where they were sent up the big pipe by a fast-rotating blower. Our shredder was set up to blow the fodder into the Big Barn in the space where the hay wagon was unloaded during the summer.
Cows are not fussy eaters. They will chow down the leaves and husks, but not the whole stalk. The Scheckel boys would throw fodder down the chute and feed the cows. Fodder provided good roughage for bossy. The milking cows also got a diet of hay from the loft and a dose of ground corn. Stalks not eaten were thrown into the calf pens for bedding.
The shredder also was engineered to perform an additional task that always amazed me. Some kernels of corn were loosened from the cob, as was very much expected to happen. There was a grate that held the kernels and bought them out a small opening in the back of the shredder. It was my job to gather the kernels in a washtub and feed them to the chickens.
Credit a young Wisconsin boy for the corn shredder. August Rosenthal was one of seven sons born to German immigrant parents who settled on a small farm near Reedsburg in Sauk County. In 1882, at age 15, young August began tinkering with the idea of husking corn by machine. In 1889, age 22, he tested a machine powered by a horse walking in a circle pulling a pole that turned all the gears and rollers. The ears of corn slid down a hopper and into waiting bushel baskets. The stalks were discharged on the ground.
Many improvements followed and in 1895 the Rosenthal family patented the
Cyclone Model No. 1, with two snapping and husking rollers, a blower and large pipe. The modern corn shredder was born.
Larry and Ann Scheckel are retired teachers and live in Tomah, Wisconsin. Larry is the author of Seneca Season: A Farm Boy Remembers and Country School Days: True Tales of a Wisconsin One-Room School and Murder in Wisconsin: The Clara Olson Case. Contact: Larry Scheckel, 1113 Parkview Dr. Tomah, WI 54660 (608) 372-3362, lscheckel@charter.net.