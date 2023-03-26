The Scheckel family operated a Rosenthal 4-roll corn shredder in the 1940s and 1950s on the 238-acre Oak Grove Ridge farm two miles northwest of Seneca in the heart of Crawford County.

The McCormick Deering binder went through the corn fields in late September and cut the corn stalks near ground level and tied them in 20-25 stalk bundles. We stood 8-12 bundles and bound them into shocks. The corn could be cut when the kernels were in the dent stage, and stalks slightly green. The rows of corn shocks stood like sentinels, creating a beautiful sight. The ears would dry naturally. Both the stalk and the ear had nutritional value.