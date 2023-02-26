JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Random gunfire, repeated break-ins and a decaying city water system are constant challenges at Mom's Dream Kitchen, the soul food restaurant Timothy Norris' mother opened 35 years ago in Mississippi's capital.

"I have some cousins that live in Ohio," said Norris, who has spent most of his 54 years in Jackson and now owns the restaurant. "They came last year. They hadn't been here in 22 years. They were completely shocked at Jackson."