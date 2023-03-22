CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Boyd man has been charged with repeatedly sexually assaulting a young girl over a five-year span, beginning with the girl was 8 years old.

Michael S. Gregory, 60, 433 E. Patten St., was charged in Chippewa County Court with repeated sexual assault of a child. By state law, that means at least three different sexual assault encounters. Gregory appeared in court Tuesday before Judge James Isaacson, and he will return to court May 3.

