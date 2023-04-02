Fatal Shooting LA Shopping Center

Los Angeles police investigate the scene of a fatal shooting in a shopping center parking lot on Saturday in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles.

 AP

LOS ANGELES (AP) — One person is dead and three others were injured in a shooting during a drug deal outside a Los Angeles shopping center Saturday, police said.

Multiple suspects shot at each other during what police believe was a dispute during a narcotics deal in a parking lot in the area of Vanowen and Fallbrook in West Hills around 3:45 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton said.