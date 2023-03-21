LAKE HALLIE —Lake Hallie Village President Gary Spilde said the most important thing for Lake Hallie residents to know is that a vote for two referendums on April 4 will not increase property taxes.

“What everyone is missing is their taxes are not going up as a result of this referendum,” Spilde said Tuesday. “It’s a replacement of what we’re borrowing now for the (Lake Hallie municipal) building. They hear ‘referendum’ and they think taxes are going up sky-high, and that’s just not the case.”