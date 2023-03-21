LAKE HALLIE —Lake Hallie Village President Gary Spilde said the most important thing for Lake Hallie residents to know is that a vote for two referendums on April 4 will not increase property taxes.
“What everyone is missing is their taxes are not going up as a result of this referendum,” Spilde said Tuesday. “It’s a replacement of what we’re borrowing now for the (Lake Hallie municipal) building. They hear ‘referendum’ and they think taxes are going up sky-high, and that’s just not the case.”
The Lake Hallie Village Board is hosting a public hearing at 6 p.m. tonight at the municipal building, inviting the public to hear more about the two referendum questions, what the money would be used for, and why it is needed.
Spilde said the village is rapidly growing. However, because of state-imposed levy limits, the village’s available budget only went up 2.33%, or about $46,000.
“We’re limited in what we can raise,” Spilde said. “It’s hard to keep up.”
The first referendum question asks if the village should exceed levy limits by $700,000, with the money used to pay for road projects. The second question asks if the village should exceed levy limits by $110,000, with that money used to pay for adding another officer to the Lake Hallie Police Department. In December, the Village Board unanimously approved sending both questions to the public for a vote.
Village residents approved the new $4.5 million municipal building in 2012, and that building will be entirely paid off by the end of 2023. So, if these two referendum questions are approved, they won’t go into effect until after the municipal building is paid off. Thus, the money that had been spent on paying off the building will now be used for roads and the police officer. So, taxes actually will stay at the same rate as now.
“It was one of the drivers of this referendum,” Spilde said.
Last year, the Lake Hallie Police Department eliminated some part-time positions — they couldn’t keep them filled — and converted to another full-time position. Police Chief Edward Orgon said that including himself, they have 11 full-time officers. That includes a detective position that was approved by referendum in November 2016.
However, the department frequently only has two patrol officers on duty, and that isn’t enough with the growing number of calls for service, and the challenges those officers are facing, he said.
Village Board member Pete Lehmann said the village’s budget has been strained since Wheaton bowed out of the Chippewa Fire District. He said paying for road projects with this referendum will give the board more flexibility.
There are now more than 90 miles of roads in the village, and the budget doesn’t have enough money for upkeep on them.
Spilde is hopeful that the public attends the hearing and ultimately votes for the referendums.
“It’s very important,” Spilde said. “We’re not broke; we have some money in the bank to rebuild Business 53 when we have to.”