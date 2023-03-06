Morant Investigation Grizzlies Clippers Basketball

Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins listens to a question about Ja Morant during a news conference prior to an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. Morant is promising to get help after livestreaming himself holding what appeared to be a gun at a nightclub. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

 Mark J. Terrill

LOS ANGELES (AP) — There's no timetable for Ja Morant to return to the Memphis Grizzlies, and the All-Star guard knows he's made “difficult decisions and poor choices” that he has to be accountable for, coach Taylor Jenkins said Sunday night.

Morant was not with the team in Los Angeles for games against the Clippers on Sunday and the Lakers on Tuesday while the NBA investigates a social media post in which Morant appeared to be holding a gun.

