Aug. 23

Police were asked to keep an eye open for an adult male whose guardians were hospitalized.

Aug. 24

Officers cleared a building after a door was observed to be open.

Officers responded to a request from another agency to check for a man with active warrants. The suspect was not found.

Aug. 25

An officer responded to a report of a man in possible need of medical assistance.

An officer investigated a report of an abandoned vehicle.

An officer arrested a woman with a warrant from Barron County.

Aug. 26

Officer responded to a report of yelling from an apartment.

Police officers assisted with transportation of a woman by Price County Ambulance services.

An officer responded to the Price County Jail for assistance with a suspect being brought in for booking.

An officer assisted with a search for a driver who reportedly displayed a gun toward another driver.

Aug. 27

Officers responded to a report of a traffic accident.

An officer assisted EMS personnel with an elderly male having difficulty breathing.

Officers assisted after sheriff’s deputies found narcotics during a traffic stop.

Aug. 28

Officers assisted with a traffic stop that found illegal drugs in the vehicle.

Officers responded to assist with a rollover accident on Highway H.

An officer cited several juveniles for underage drinking.

Aug. 29

Officers responded to a report of a power pole on fire. Multiple agencies responded and the power company repaired the equipment.

An officer responded to a report of a domestic violence incident. Investigation showed it did not meet legal requirements for an arrest and the parties were separated. Both were cited for disorderly conduct.

An officer stopped a vehicle for a cracked windshield and no seat belt.