EAU CLAIRE — Municipal employees will be returning to City Hall en masse next week as COVID-19 activity has dropped significantly in the community since last month’s surge in cases.
Since late December the city has had few employees working in the building at the same time — many doing their jobs from home instead — as a precaution against spreading the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus.
Now with newly reported cases and hospitalizations much lower than levels reported in January, the headquarters of city government will have more of its offices occupied.
“We anticipate City Hall opening to full staffing levels that we saw before Christmas on Monday,” Interim City Manager David Solberg said during Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
As of this week, face masks are still required inside of City Hall, but Solberg said that policy will be revisited on Monday. He added that the city will still heed guidance from local health officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on its mask policy.
Councilman Jeremy Gragert asked Solberg when the general public will be allowed to attend meetings at City Hall. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the public has been limited to participating in meetings of the council, city boards and commissions via online videoconference, but not in-person.
That arrangement remains in place until March 22, based on a resolution the council has renewed several times to continue remote attendance at public meetings.
Solberg said the council could choose to rescind that resolution before it expires or just opt to not renew it next month so the public could then attend meetings in-person.
Solberg and the top local public health official recapped COVID-19 statistics with the City Council on Tuesday.
“We are in a better spot with our case numbers than the last time we spoke,” said Lieske Giese, director of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
During January, there were times when over 300 new cases of COVID-19 were reported per day. By Feb. 7 the average daily case count had fallen to 81. As of this week that measure is down to 21 new cases reported per day.
Numbers of people going to Eau Claire hospitals for COVID-19 is also declining. For the whole month of January, there were 50 people hospitalized for the coronavirus. There have been 18 people admitted to hospitals due to COVID-19 so far this month, Solberg said.
“All these numbers would seem to point we’re trending in the right direction from this last surge in coronavirus,” he added.
Though numerous measures of COVID-19 activity are declining, Giese said the community is still seeing the pandemic’s impacts.
Two more deaths tied to the virus were reported Tuesday in Eau Claire County, she said. And while the county’s COVID-19 activity level has been lowered from “critically high,” it still remains rated as “very high.”
Other business
Also during Tuesday’s City Council meeting:
• Road projects including reconstruction of a mile-long stretch of Jeffers Road and work on a few neighborhood blocks on Eau Claire’s west side were approved by the council in a 10-0 vote. Councilman Andrew Werthmann was the lone absence at Tuesday’s meeting.
• Toycen Baseball Group, the new owner of the Eau Claire Express, agreed to take over a lease to use the baseball stadium at Carson Park until 2030. The council voted 10-0 to approve the reassignment of the lease from former team owner Eau Claire Baseball LLC.
• Selling 4.6 acres of city-owned land on the edge of Sky Park Industrial Center to RyKey Properties for $103,500 was unanimously approved by the council. The Altoona-based housing developer intends to build new apartments on the site.
• Agreements with neighboring municipalities to split local costs for future roadwork on a portion of Fairfax Street and the South Hastings Way frontage road were both unanimously approved. Those roads both have sections that cross from one jurisdiction to another.
• Grants from the state Department of Natural Resources to help the city with ongoing herbicide treatments of Half Moon Lake and wildlife management efforts for whitetail deer and Canadian geese in Eau Claire were accepted by the council.