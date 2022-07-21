The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced the winners of the 2022 Invasive Species Council Invader Crusader Awards.

The Invader Crusader award winners are selected by the Wisconsin Invasive Species Council as part of Invasive Species Action Month in June. The governor-appointed council advises the DNR and the state legislature on invasive species issues. Each year, the council honors Invader Crusaders: Individuals, groups or organizations who have made significant contributions to prevent, monitor or control invasive species that can harm Wisconsin’s ecosystems, economy and in some cases, public health.