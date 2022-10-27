ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Ocheiga Enoch isn't expecting much of a rice harvest from north-central Nigeria after floodwaters submerged his fields and those of so many other farmers this season.

Many in Benue state — known as the country's "food basket" — now find themselves in the unusual position of looking for seedlings in preparation for next year's farming season at a time when they should be harvesting the current crop.