Advocacy for BadgerCare expansion

Robert Kraig, Citizen Action of Wisconsin executive director, spoke Wednesday in Eau Claire, urging the Legislature to include BadgerCare expansion as part of the state budget. Gov. Tony Evers included BadgerCare expansion as part of his proposed budget, but the Republican-led state Legislature removed it last week. 

EAU CLAIRE — The Chippewa Valley Free Clinic in Eau Claire has a capacity to see between 500 and 600 patients, says executive director Maribeth Woodford. She said free and low-cost clinics in the state are seeing an influx of patients.

"They will see more patients than they likely have the capacity for," Woodford said Wednesday. "It's hard for people to make the decision to go to an emergency (room) because their dollars are stretched so thin."