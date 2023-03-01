MENOMONIE — The Menomonie community got a chance Wednesday to meet the four candidates vying to become the next city administrator.
The candidates are Eric Atkinson, the Menomonie Police Chief; Mauston City Administrator Randall Reeg; Jason Rohloff, a budget analyst in Eau Claire; and Steven Lee, a lawyer from Hong Kong.
“All four are great candidates,” said Menomonie Mayor Randy Knaack. “I think all four are outstanding individuals, and any of them could do this job.”
More than 50 people, from business leaders to council members to private citizens attended the forum at Menomonie City Hall.
Eric Atkinson
Atkinson, 47, came to Menomonie in 2012 as police chief and said he’s ready to help lead the city in a new way.
“It’s a job that allows me to continue to work in the city I’ve been in for 10-plus years,” Atkinson said. “I have experience already working with the community. I feel I have the skills to bring people together.”
If selected, Atkinson said he wants to work on expanding job opportunities and addressing housing challenges in the city.
Atkinson has a master’s degree in administration and education from the University of St. Thomas.
Steven Lee
Lee, who declined to divulge his age, is a Menomonie native. He went to college first in Iowa, then in Colorado. He worked in Washington D.C., then became a lawyer in Hong Kong.
“I went to Hong Kong for three months and stayed 25 years,” Lee told the crowd, drawing a laugh.
Lee has children ages 9 and 11, and they recently moved back to his hometown.
“I decided I wanted to come back here and give them the sort of childhood I had,” he said.
In his law work, he has specialized in acquisitions, and he believes that will transfer well to the work of being a city administrator.
“It’s very thorough, very comprehensive,” Lee said.
He believes he has the skills for the job.
“I’ve got experience all over the world,” Lee said. “My key strength is to grasp multiple perspectives simultaneously and find a way to make things work.”
Randall Reeg
Reeg, 52, is a Michigan native who served as Thorp city administrator for 13 years, then the past 4½ years as Mauston city administrator. Reeg lives in Chippewa Falls and wants to return to the area.
“My specialties are budgeting and financial planning; it’s your bread and butter,” Reeg said. “I’ve really done well in economic growth and development.”
He jumped at the chance to apply for the Menomonie job.
“Menomonie has been on my radar since I took the job in Thorp in 2005,” Reeg said. “It’s in the part of the state I consider home. It’s where I want to be.”
Jason Rohloff
Rohloff, 29, has worked as a budget analyst for the city of Eau Claire the past four years. He previously worked in River Falls for two years. He said he’s been working toward a city administrator position.
“I really enjoy the university feel of (the city), and the vibrancy to it,” he said.
Rohloff has a master’s degree from the University of Kansas. His father has been a city manager for 30 years.
“I really enjoy local government,” Rohloff said. “I’m a dedicated public servant.”
While the public got to meet the candidates and fill out anonymous questionnaires, the hiring decision will ultimately be made by the City Council.
Kevin Brunner, who works for hiring consultant firm Public Administration Associates, said they started with 19 candidates. They conducted eight video conference interviews and whittled it down to these four finalists. The candidates will meet with the council and staff today and complete a writing exercise, Brunner said.
The city’s current administrator, Lowell Prange, is retiring in April after nearly 35 years with the city.