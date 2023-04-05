Increased spending on the football program and higher costs for travel and food are helping to send proposed University of Wisconsin athletics expenses for the 2023-24 school year past $160 million for the first time.
The UW Athletic Board's Finance, Facilities and Operations Committee gave initial approval on Wednesday for a budget of $161.6 million for next season. The full board will consider the request at its April 21 meeting.
Spending on salaries and benefits was projected to climb past $68 million in fiscal year 2024, an increase of more than $5 million over the current season.
Almost $3 million of that growth is tied to the new Badgers football coaching staff, UW athletics CFO Adam Barnes told the committee. Coach Luke Fickell is due to make $7.5 million next season; former coach Paul Chryst was making $5.25 million.
Operating expenses are expected to go up by $9 million in 2023-24, and Barnes said around $3 million of that is tied to the direct cost of operating sports.
"Those are two areas that, in the inflationary environment that we've been in, we've certainly felt that," Barnes said. "We had budgeted an increase for (fiscal year 2023) but it wasn't enough. And we had another significant increase budgeted for 2024 in terms of what it's costing to travel our teams."
UW also is facing higher costs for contracted services like security and cleaning, Barnes said.
The budget for the current season had UW spending around $148 million plus another $27 million toward capital projects. There's nearly $31 million in capital spending in next year's plan as the athletic department continues work on an addition to the Kohl Center that's primarily focused on adding space for student services.
More than $62 million of the athletic revenue in 2023-24 is expected to come from Big Ten Conference distributions. Media rights deals account for most of that, more than $47 million.