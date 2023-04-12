Former University of Wisconsin women’s basketball guard Maty Wilke has whittled down her future destination to five schools, she confirmed Tuesday.
The former Beaver Dam standout is eyeing a potential move to a pair of Big Ten Conference foes in Minnesota and Michigan. Wisconsin’s in-state rival Marquette is also in the mix, as well as Utah and Stanford.
The 5-foot-10 redshirt freshman guard entered the transfer portal March 29 and announced April 3 her intent to leave the program.
“My decision to leave Wisconsin was a difficult one,” Wilke wrote. “I appreciated the support of the Badger athletic community over the years. I want to thank my coaches, all of my teammates, managers, athletic surgeons, trainers and strength and conditioning coaches for helping to build me as an athlete and person.”
Wilke, who redshirted her freshman season while recovering from a torn anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee suffered her senior season at Beaver Dam in 2020-21, started 29 of 31 games this past season. She averaged 11. 8 points per game, good for third-most on the team, while averaging 33.9 minutes and shooting 33.9% from the field with a freshman-record 61 made 3-pointers.
The Badgers finished 11-20, including 6-12 in Big Ten Conference play, the program’s most league wins since the 2010-11 season.
Former Badger Krystyna Ellew has her new home after the sophomore guard recently committed to the University of Illinois-Chicago.
The Flames announced April 5 the addition of the former Taft High School star.
Ellew, a 5-10 sophomore guard from Chicago, took on a much diminished role in coach Marisa Moseley’s second season, making just one start in 21 games after appearing in 29 games, including 15 starts, as a freshman.
Ellew averaged 3.1 points and 1.3 rebounds over 9.1 minutes, a stark decrease from her 7.6 points and 3.1 rebounds in 21.9 minutes last season.