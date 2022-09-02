 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
After the bloodshed

Communities endure after attention fades

Communities endure after attention fades

Familiar and not always productive patterns have emerged over the past two decades for schools and communities shattered by mass shootings.

Some of those — including knee-jerk and politically motivated reactions — can actually work against solving root problems associated with school violence, according to security experts and others on the front lines of the issue.

School Shootings Bleeding

In this March 28, 2018, photo, trauma care specialist Brian Feist and Dr. Richard Sidwell lead a medical training session for teachers and staff at Southeast Polk High School in Pleasant Hill, Iowa. With school shootings a regular occurrence, educators across the country are learning techniques to help victims survive by stemming blood loss. Feist and Sidwell are among those helping educators learn skills in medical training through a nonprofit program, dubbed Stop the Bleed. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK