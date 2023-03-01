Suns Bucks Basketball

Phoenix Suns' Kevin Durant, middle, talks with teammate Chris Paul during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

 Jeffrey Phelps

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kevin Durant has been through quite a bit during his 15-year NBA career — but joining a new team midway through the season is a new one for the 13-time All-Star.

The 34-year-old Durant doesn't seem all that worried.