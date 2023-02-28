EAU CLAIRE — A lawsuit against the Eau Claire Area School District seeking to change the district’s policies regarding transgender and gender nonconforming students was dismissed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin last week.
The suit was initially filed in September by Parents Protecting Our Children — an unincorporated association of unidentified parents who reside within the school district — against the ECASD, Superintendent Michael Johnson and the Eau Claire School Board. The ruling to dismiss the case was entered on Feb. 21 by Judge Stephen Crocker.
Tim Nordin, president of the Eau Claire School Board, told the Leader-Telegram the district is pleased with this outcome.
“As is our mission, ECASD works tirelessly to support each and every one of our students, and their families, ‘to live creative, fulfilling, and responsible lives’ in an environment that is safe and welcoming for all,” Nordin wrote in an email. “As Judge Crocker noted in his ruling, this lawsuit was based on the plaintiff’s intentional misconstruing of the District’s support plan for transgender students rather than any infringement on the rights of students or parents.”
Nordin said the district is not surprised by Crocker’s ruling.
“While we are glad to have this lawsuit dismissed, we do lament the costs to our community in terms of time, money, and other resources that could have been better spent continuing to support each of our students,” he added. “Eau Claire is a community that believes in the promise of our schools for kids, and the Eau Claire Area School District will always stand for our students.”
In the initial complaint, PPOC claimed the district had “adopted policies facilitating gender transitions that might occur at school without any parental notification or consent;” impede upon parents’ First Amendment right to religious freedom and Fourteenth Amendment right to due process; and may have long-term damaging effects to a child’s psyche and sense of identity.
The organization, represented by conservative law firms America First Legal and the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, filed the suit in response to an equity training facilitator guide that received backlash from members of the public last spring. The guide, which focused on creating safe spaces for LGBTQ students, noted that “parents are not entitled to know their kids’ identities. That knowledge must be earned.”
Also under scrutiny in the complaint was the district’s implementation of Gender Support Plans. Gender Support Plans are individualized documents intended to create a shared understanding of the ways in which a student’s “authentic gender” will be accounted for and supported at school.
These plans allow students to list preferred names and gender pronouns, identify staff and family members who are aware of their gender status and identify any facility accommodations that may need to be made.
The PPOC lawsuit alleged that the document lacks any requirement to notify the student’s parents that the district “is renaming their child or giving him or her a new gender identity.”
The suit argued this is a violation of the Fourteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and the Wisconsin Constitution, which protect the parental right to make decisions concerning the care, custody and control of their children.
The civil suit’s final point alleged the district is violating the First Amendment of “most” PPOC members. The document stated that those members have “sincerely held religious beliefs that there are only two sexes, that their children are born either male or female, and that this characteristic is immutable.”
In response, the district filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit in November citing a lack of standing and insufficient evidence of constitutional violations. In it, the district calls PPOC’s concerns “speculative” and accuses it of mischaracterizing the gender guidance.
“Plaintiff’s members are upset about this, but admittedly they do not have children that are transgender or gender nonconforming,” the motion reads. “Nor has the guidance ever been utilized with any of (PPOC’s) members’ children. Rather, (PPOC’s) members claim that at some unknown point in the future one of their children may be transgender, may disclose their gender identity to the District, and may request that the District not immediately notify their parent of this fact.”
PPOC’s concerns, the motion noted, “merely reflect a generalized uncomfortableness with transgender individuals, not actual harm.”
Because PPOC allegedly failed to establish that any of its members have been directly harmed by the district’s policies or prove that their constitutional rights have been directly violated, the district made the argument the lawsuit should be dismissed without prejudice.
According to that motion, a plaintiff must show it has standing to sue. To establish standing, a party must show a real and immediate threat of injury. An organization may sue on behalf of its members if its members would otherwise have standing to sue in their own right, the motion explains.
However, the district alleges the members of PPOC have failed to prove they have a personal stake in the issue at hand, resulting in direct injury.
“A parent’s general distress over a school’s policies does not demonstrate an actual injury,” the motion stated, later adding, “(PPOC) rests completely on the speculative claim that at some unknown point in the future, one of its members’ children might seek out the District without their knowledge to address transgender issues or gender nonconformity and specifically ask the District to not notify their parent. This is nothing more than a speculative, hypothetical fear, one that has no indication of ever coming to fruition.”
In Crocker’s opinion, he stated that he has not been persuaded by PPOC’s arguments.
“(PPOC’s) entire standing argument is premised on a speculative chain of possibilities, including future choices made by individuals who have not yet been identified, indeed who cannot yet be identified because they have not acted, and they might never act,” Crocker’s opinion reads. “This will not suffice.”
Despite PPOC’s claims that the district’s policies “mandate” that schools and teachers hide critical information regarding a child’s health from the child’s parents, Crocker’s opinion points out that the Gender Support Plan document is not privileged between the student and school district, and is therefore available to the parents upon request.
“Contrary to (PPOC’s) interpretation, a fair reading of the Guidance and Plan documents shows that they do not mandate the exclusion of parents and guardians,” the opinion stated.
In agreement with the district’s motion, Crocker pointed out that PPOC’s asserted injuries are based on its belief that the district’s gender policies will one day interfere with one of its members’ rights to direct the upbringing of their child.
In order to reach that point, Crocker stated, a member’s child must first reach the conclusion that they are transgender or gender nonconforming; approach the district and request gender identity support; request a Gender Support Plan; and make the request without parental consent or knowledge. Then, the school must not discuss the Gender Support Plan with the parents.
Ultimately, the opinion concluded, PPOC does not have standing as an organization, as none of its members are directly impacted by the district’s gender support policies.
“(PPOC) has failed to show that it has suffered, or it is at a substantial risk of suffering, an injury in fact that would permit it to pursue any such claims,” Crocker wrote, He noting that the organization’s argument is based on a “mischaracterization” of the district’s policies.
Luke Berg, deputy counsel for the Wisconsin Institute of Liberty & Law, told the Leader-Telegram that this does not mark the end of PPOC’s efforts.
“We strongly disagree with the decision and plan to appeal,” he wrote in an email. “The decision effectively allows a clear violation of parents’ rights to continue unchecked.”