EAU CLAIRE — A lawsuit against the Eau Claire Area School District seeking to change the district’s policies regarding transgender and gender nonconforming students was dismissed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin last week.

The suit was initially filed in September by Parents Protecting Our Children — an unincorporated association of unidentified parents who reside within the school district — against the ECASD, Superintendent Michael Johnson and the Eau Claire School Board. The ruling to dismiss the case was entered on Feb. 21 by Judge Stephen Crocker.

