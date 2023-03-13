NCAA Guns On Campus

FILE - People work to remove flowers from the memorial at the Rock in honor of three students killed at Michigan State University on March 2, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. At Michigan State, sports were suspended after gun violence on campus left three students dead. An Associated Press analysis of more than a dozen schools in the NCAA tournaments shows a wide range of policies that govern guns at those schools and uneven efforts to regulate them. (Nick King/Lansing State Journal via AP, File)

 Nick King

At Alabama, one of the team's best players allegedly delivered a gun that was used in a fatal shooting. At New Mexico State, a player avoided charges for shooting and killing a student in what he said was self-defense, even though he was carrying a gun in violation of school rules.

At Michigan State, sports were suspended after gun violence on campus left three students dead. At LSU, the team's leading wide receiver was arrested, but not charged, for carrying a gun through the French Quarter in New Orleans.