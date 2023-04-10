The Green Bay Packers invited 10 high schools from across the state to participate in the first-ever Girls Flag Open on April 1.

Among the teams was a group of 21 athletes from Sun Prairie West High School, who were led by Chelsea Alt, an assistant coach for the tackle-football program. She led the Wolves to a 3-0 record in a jamboree-style tournament. During the skills challenges, Antionique Auston won the Longest Throw award while Sydney Holiday earned the Fastest Girl award.