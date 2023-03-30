NCAA Florida Atlantic Kansas St Basketball

Florida Atlantic head coach Dusty May cuts the net after Florida Atlantic defeated Kansas State in an Elite 8 college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament's East Region final, Saturday, March 25, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

 Adam Hunger

Dusty May's March Madness run with FAU likely was one few saw coming.

May had, to be fair, not much better than minimal name recognition when he took the Florida Atlantic job five years ago. That wasn’t the case with almost all the other FAU coaches over the years, names like Mike Jarvis and Matt Doherty and Michael Curry and Sidney Green and Rex Walters.