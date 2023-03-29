Nashville School Shooting Predators Hockey

The logo of Nashville's Covenant School is displayed on the back of Nashville Predators' helmets in honor of the school shooting victims, before the team's NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON (AP) — When the Nashville Predators' team flight took off for Boston, defenseman Ryan McDonagh wasn't aboard.

He stayed home Monday, to be with his three young daughters in the shaken community.