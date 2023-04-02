Nashville Shooting-Palm Sunday

Pastor George Grant delivers the sermon during a Palm Sunday service at Parish Presbyterian Church on Sunday in Franklin, Tenn.

 AP

FRANKLIN, Tennessee — On Palm Sunday across the greater Nashville, Tennessee, region, many Christians headed to worship services grief-stricken and hurting for the lives stolen too soon in The Covenant School shooting.

Their heartsick pastors sought to bring comfort to those seeking answers to unanswerable questions after a heavily armed assailant turned a regular day into a horror story for the private, Christian grade school in Nashville.