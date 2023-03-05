Texas Tech Kansas Basketball

Texas Tech head coach Mark Adams calls instructions to his team against Kansas during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lawrence, Kan., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

 Reed Hoffmann

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech suspended coach Mark Adams on Sunday over “an inappropriate, unacceptable, and racially insensitive comment” he made to a player.

Athletic director Kirby Hocutt said he was made aware of the incident Friday and issued a written reprimand before deciding to suspend Adams to investigate further.