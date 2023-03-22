NCAA Fairleigh Dickinson Florida Atlantic Basketball

Florida Atlantic center Vladislav Goldin (50) blocks Fairleigh Dickinson forward Ansley Almonor (5) in the second half of a second-round men's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

 Paul Sancya

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State coach Tom Izzo is not a big fan of the transfer portal, lamenting that it gives young athletes an easy out instead of an opportunity to overcome challenges.

“I’ll say until the day I die, I do not see anything good for the players in it,” Izzo said Tuesday.