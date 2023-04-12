Wisconsin Spring Football

Wisconsin quarterbacks Myles Burkett (16), Tanner Mordecai (8) and Braedyn Locke (18) participate during spring NCAA college football practice at the McClain Center in Madison, Wis., Thursday, March 30, 2023. (Samantha Madar/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Mordecai originally planned to spend this month preparing for the NFL draft rather than gearing up for one last college season at a third school.

“I was about 90% sure I was going to put my name in the draft and do the whole pro route,” Mordecai said Wednesday during a day off from spring practice. “I got some feedback from some scouts and teams about where I’d be drafted, and I wasn’t super-fired up about the feedback.”