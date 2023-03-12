Sweden Alpine Skiing World Cup

United States' Mikaela Shiffrin speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup slalom, in Are, Sweden, Saturday, March 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)

 Alessandro Trovati

Does getting a record 87th World Cup win make Mikaela Shiffrin the greatest ski racer of all time?

Shiffrin doesn’t think so, despite congratulations pouring in from the likes of tennis stars Roger Federer and Iga Swiatek, actress Kate Winslet, and fellow skiing standouts Lindsey Vonn and Bode Miller.