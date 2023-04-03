Andrew Urlaub wound up his season taking part in ski flying at Planica, Slovenia over the weekend.
The 21-year old Flying Eagle had a long jump of 172.5 meters or 566 feet as the U.S. took eighth in the team event.
Only Decker Dean, of Steamboat Springs, CO, qualified for the individual events and he finished 39th.
The long jump of the weekend was 242 meters or 797 feet by Anze Lanisek of Slovenia.
Nordic Combined Flying Eagle Ben Loomis closed his season two weeks ago.
