France Soccer League One

PSG’s Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his side’s third goal during the French League One soccer match between Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, southern France, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé scored twice and Lionel Messi got the other goal as the World Cup final stars combined to give French league leader Paris Saint-Germain a 3-0 win at title challenger Marseille.

Mbappé tops the league’s scoring charts outright with 17 goals, and he matched Edinson Cavani’s PSG club-record tally of 200 in the process on Sunday.