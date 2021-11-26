EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire home briefly had firefighters over for Thanksgiving to extinguish a grease fire at suppertime.

At 5:51 p.m. Thursday, the Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a cooking fire at a rental house at 215 Hudson St.

They encountered heavy smoke in the kitchen coming from a grease fire in a pot on the stove top.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire by using a frying pan to cover the pot and smother the burning grease. They used an extinguisher to get rid of flames that had spread on the stove top.

Occupants of the home had safely evacuated during the fire and were able to return after it had been extinguished.

The fire caused less than $1,000 in damage, according to an estimate from the Fire Department.