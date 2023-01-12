Cardinals 49ers Football

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) throws a touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

 Godofredo A. Vásquez

Brock Purdy has passed every test he's faced so far in his remarkable rookie season.

Coming off the bench with no reps after Jimmy Garoppolo got hurt. Matching up against an all-time great like Tom Brady. His first road start in an intimidating stadium in Seattle. Coming from behind against the Raiders.