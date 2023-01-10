Wizards Bucks Basketballs

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

 Morry Gash

Giannis Antetokounmpo set a career high with 55 points last Tuesday in Milwaukee's victory over Washington — and it wasn't even the week's top scoring performance in the NBA's Central Division.

That belonged to Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell, with a staggering 71 the previous night.