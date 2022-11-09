A top three of Western Collegiate Hockey Association teams in the national women’s hockey rankings stayed put for another week.
The University of Wisconsin was third behind Minnesota and Ohio State in the USCHO.com poll Monday.
The Badgers (10-2) are coming off the first of two straight idle weeks. They next play the top-ranked Gophers on Nov. 19-20 at LaBahn Arena.
Caroline Harvey captured this WCHA award for a second straight month
Minnesota Duluth fell two spots to No. 7 after losing twice to Minnesota.
Here’s the USCHO top 15:
1. Minnesota
2. Ohio State
3. Wisconsin
4. Colgate
5. Quinnipiac
6. Yale
7. Minnesota Duluth
8. Northeastern
9. Cornell
10. Providence
11. Clarkson
12. Penn State
13. Vermont
14. Connecticut
15. Princeton
