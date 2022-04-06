Blugolds suffer 1st defeat
The UW-Eau Claire women’s lacrosse team suffered its first defeat of the season on Wednesday, falling to UW-River Falls 17-6 in River Falls.
The Blugolds entered the matchup 10-0, but the Falcons were also unbeaten at 8-0. Ruby Pozorski and Samantha Burns had two goals each for Eau Claire.
The Blugolds return to action Friday at UW-La Crosse.
From staff reports
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.