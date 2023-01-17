Australian Open Tennis

Novak Djokovic of Serbia signs autographs after defeating Roberto Carballes Baena of Spain in their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, on Tuesday.

 AP

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic is back at the Australian Open, which is newsworthy, yes, mainly because of the reason he was not in the tournament a year ago: He is not vaccinated against COVID-19.

Another player — albeit one who is lower-ranked, less successful and less famous, Camila Giorgi — drew scrutiny because of published reports in her home country of Italy about whether she got a fake vaccine certificate from a doctor under investigation that would allow her to travel.

