Bills Hamlin Football

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott speaks with the media, Thursday Jan. 5, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Bills safety Damar Hamlin was taken to the hospital after collapsing on the field during the Bill's NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

 Jeffrey T. Barnes

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Jimmye Laycock’s first thought during those initial chilling moments went to Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills safety who collapsed on the field in Cincinnati last week.

The former William & Mary coach’s second thought, upon seeing teary-eyed players’ reactions, then turned to Sean McDermott, the Bills coach and his former player. If anyone was capable of navigating a team through the rough, emotional waters, Laycock knew it was McDermott.