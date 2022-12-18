Jazz Bucks Basketball

Milwaukee Bucks’ Jevon Carter drives past Utah Jazz’s Mike Conley during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Milwaukee.

 AP

MILWAUKEE — Bobby Portis had 22 points and 14 rebounds starting in place of Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks also played without Khris Middleton in a 123-97 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night.

Antetokounmpo sat out because of soreness in his left knee, the fifth game he has missed this season. Middleton has soreness in his right knee.