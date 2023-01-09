Bucks Knicks Basketball

Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez (11) gestures after making a 3-point basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

 Frank Franklin II

NEW YORK (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 22 points and 10 rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks used 3-point shooting to wipe out a 17-point deficit in the second half and beat the New York Knicks 111-105 on Monday night.

Joe Ingles added a season-high 17 points and Brook Lopez also scored 17 for the Bucks, who made 12 3-pointers after falling behind 70-53 with five minutes remaining in the third quarter.