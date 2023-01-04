Bears Lions Football

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell watches from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

 Paul Sancya

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — This Sunday evening's matchup against the Green Bay Packers isn't just another game for the Detroit Lions. And while many coaches prefer to take a business-as-usual approach, regardless of the circumstances, Lions coach Dan Campbell is choosing to emphasize the magnitude of the moment as he prepares his young roster for the franchise's biggest game in the past six years.

"Man, you say what it is. You say the reality of it, and you say the reason why that’s where they want you at," Campbell said, referring to the NFL selecting the Lions and Packers to be the league's featured, primetime game on Sunday Night Football. "Then you say, ‘Hey man, we’ve got nothing to lose here.’ We go in and we’ve got nothing to lose. We cut it loose, and let’s have the time of our life, and let’s find a way to win this game.