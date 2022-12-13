Patriots Cardinals Football

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) is brought off the field after an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

 Darryl Webb

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the season.

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed the extent of the injury during his Tuesday news conference.