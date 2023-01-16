Lydia Fish

Lydia Fish jogs with a weight vest on at CrossFit Chippewa Falls during a workout getting ready for the Granite Games on May 24, 2022.

 Staff photo by Branden Nall

Lydia Fish, a graduate of Chippewa Falls High School in 2022, took first place in her age group at Wodapalooza, a national CrossFit festival in Miami.

Fish finished with 576 points, 96 points ahead of the second-place finisher.