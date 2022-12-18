Colts Vikings Football

Minnesota Vikings kicker Greg Joseph celebrates with teammates after kicking the game-winning field goal in overtime against the Indianapolis Colts in an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Minneapolis, Minn.

 Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via AP

MINNEAPOLIS — With the Minnesota Vikings gathered in their humbled locker room at halftime in a huge hole, cornerback Patrick Peterson set the tone for an historic escape by promising his offensive teammates the defense would do its part to hold the Indianapolis Colts.

“You just need five touchdowns,” Peterson told them. “That’s nothing.”