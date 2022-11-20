Volume 52 Number 231 2 sections 20 pages
SKYBOXES:
Sports: Blugolds men's and women's basketball weekend matchups/B1
Your Region: Donation establishes Dairy Center of Excellence at UW-River Falls/A3
L-T Inside
Tax impact Proposed city budget's impact on Eau Claire homeowners being calculated. Page A3
Position filled UW-Eau Claire announces interim EDI leadership. Page A3
Index
Aces Bridge B8
Business B4
Classifieds B8
Comics B7
Community A9
Crosswords B9
Obituaries A4
Opinion A8
Public Notices B9
Region A3
Sports B1
Weather A10
Wonderword B9
TOMORROW
Local Thanksgiving holiday roundup
