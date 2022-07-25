ADDITION NASCAR Pocono Auto Racing

Denny Hamlin celebrates after winning a NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway on Sunday in Long Pond, Pa. NASCAR stripped Hamlin of his win when his No. 11 Toyota failed inspection and was disqualified, awarding Chase Elliott the Cup Series victory.

 Associated Press

Chase Elliott left Pocono Raceway as a third-place finisher and learned when he landed home in Georgia that he had been declared the race winner.

Whether NASCAR’s most popular driver wants to celebrate the victory or not, it’s his — Joe Gibbs Racing declined to appeal the penalties levied by NASCAR that stripped Denny Hamlin of his Pocono win and cost Kyle Busch his runner-up finish.