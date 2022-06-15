The Express entered their Wednesday home game against the Bismarck Larks in second place in the great plains East Division of the Northwoods League with a 10-5 record behind First place Duluth (10-4) the home team bested the Larks Wednesday 5-1 to maintain its position as runner up.
If it seemed the Express were knocking in at least one run per inning, that is close to accurate, they scored one run in at least three consecutive innings on the way to a 5-1 victory for a fourth consecutive win.
The Eau Claire team hosts Duluth Thursday at 6:35, and welcomes the LaCrosse Loggers for a 7:05 start Friday.
In the Wednesday game, Bismarck scored its first run in the first inning off a homer from Daryl Ruiz. Peter Brookshaw’s single to center made him the first Express player on base, and Charlie Szykowny took a walk to first to end his at bat. Brookshaw then scored Eau Claire’s first run on a Cole Conn putout. Sam Kuchinski scored in the bottom of the fourth, when Benjamin Rosengard’s single pushed him across the plate with Tanner Marsh behind him, to leave the board reading 2-1 in Eau Claire’s favor.
Szykowny scored an earned run in the fifth to make it a 3-1 game. Tanner Marsh’s score on a sac fly in the bottom of the sixth changed the score to 4-1. Marsh added one more in the bottom of the ninth to give the home team a 5-1 lead. After hosting Duluth, then LaCrosse, Eau Claire heads to LaCrosse Saturday.