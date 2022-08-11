Lynx Fowles Farewell Basketball

Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles rebounds against the Los Angeles Sparks on Sept. 2, 2021, in Minneapolis.

 Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS — Clarity about the end of her exceptional WNBA career came for Sylvia Fowles last year through a feeling of resistance familiar to everyone from elite athletes to average fans.

She just didn't want to work out anymore.