Big Ten Media Days Football

Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst talks to reporters during a news conference at Big Ten Conference media days at Lucas Oil Stadium on July 27 in Indianapolis.

 Associated Press

Bob Bostad doesn’t mind if he comes off as a bit ornery.

Outsiders’ perspectives on his mood aren’t his concern right now. No, the University of Wisconsin football team’s offensive line coach has a laser focus on getting his group set and improvement by the time it lines up for the opener against Illinois State on Sept. 3.