Ravens Jaguars Football

Baltimore Ravens place kicker Justin Tucker (9) reacts after missing a field goal resulting in the Jacksonville Jaguars to win during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla.

 Associated Press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Marvin Jones’ shin-dragging touchdown catch will go down as one of the more memorable plays in Jacksonville Jaguars history. Zay Jones’ 2-point conversion could be up there, too.

Trevor Lawrence connected with the Joneses on back-to-back plays in the waning seconds for the most epic comeback in franchise lore, a 28-27 victory against Baltimore that wasn’t sealed until Justin Tucker missed a 67-yard field goal.