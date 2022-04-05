CHIPPEWA FALLS — Both incumbents on the Chippewa Falls School Board won re-election Tuesday night by receiving the most votes in a six-way race for three open seats on the board.
Incumbent Sherry Jasper Board received 2,983 votes, while Board President David Czech was second with 2,891. They were the only incumbents seeking re-election. Jasper is a retired school counselor at Halmstad Elementary. Czech is an attorney who owns a practice in downtown Chippewa Falls.
Dennis Fehr of Wheaton took third place with 2,743 votes to claim the last seat on the board. Board members serve a three-year term.
Finishing fourth was Katie Bushman with 2,658, while Sarah Hanson received 2,632 and James Ledebuhr got 2,242 votes.
Two Chippewa County Board incumbents lose
In the Chippewa County Board races, incumbent Charlene Kervina of Lake Hallie lost her District 13 seat to challenger Caden Berg. Berg received 211 votes to Kervina’s 153.
Also losing Tuesday was incumbent Mechele Pitt Shipman, who lost her District 20 seat to challenger Dean Mueller. Mueller received 258 votes to Shipman's 192 votes.
Because the Chippewa County Board expanded from 15 to 21 members this year, there were several newly-created districts with no incumbents. There were 13 competitive races along with eight candidates who had no opposition.
In District 1, Jim Flater defeated Jan Morrow, 348-139, in a race with no incumbents.
Incumbent H. “Buck” Steele retained his District 2 seat against challenger Pamela Guthman, 387-230.
In District 3, incumbent Ken Schmitt narrowly retained his seat over Duane Shoebridge, 205-194.
Board President Dean Gullickson narrowly retained his District 5 seat over challenger Darren Kirby, 271-234.
In District 9, Bob Sworski defeated Joel Seidlitz, 363-192, in a race with no incumbents. Sworski also was the top vote-getter in a three-way primary in February.
In District 10, Matthew J. Peterson defeated Tammy Tom-Steinmetz, 160-64, in a race with no incumbents.
In another race without an incumbent, Roger L. Calkins defeated David Anglemyer in District 11.
Charles Bomar defeated Lisa Mancl in District 12, in a close race with no incumbents, 343-323.
In District 14, former Chippewa Falls police officer Robert Teuteberg will join the board after defeating Ben Anglemyer, 171-139, in a race with no incumbents.
George E. Rohmeyer Jr. claimed the District 17 seat over write-in candidate Michelle N. Corbin, 245-15, in another race without an incumbent.
In District 21, incumbent Kari Ives beat Tara Perez, 264-114.
There were no competitive races on the Chippewa Falls City Council, with Rob Kiefer (ward 2), Chuck Hull (ward 4) and Paul Nadreau (ward 6) all winning re-election.