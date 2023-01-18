Broncos Chiefs Football

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes runs off the field after an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on Jan. 1 in Kansas City, Mo.

 AP

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ask any coach or player around the NFL and they are bound to tell you that the speed of the game picks up when the playoffs arrive. There is no longer time to think on the field; decisions more often are made by in-the-moment instincts rather than carefully crafted game plans.

Perhaps that is why Patrick Mahomes thrives in the postseason.